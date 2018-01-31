LUH radiologists proposes enticement scheme for new consultants

A senior radiographer at Letterkenny University Hospital says the government needs to consider paying consultants more to entice them to peripheral areas such as Donegal.

Dr Conall Mac a Bhaird is a retired radiographer who has returned to the hospital on a part time basis. He says while the hospital should have seven full time radiographers, it actually has two full time, two locums and two retired radiographers like himself who work part time.

On today’s 9 ’til Noon Show, Mr Mac Award said a decision was taken in remore areas of Canada to entice professionals to move there, and the government here should consider such a move……