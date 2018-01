The IFA is seeking clarification on elements of the transport scheme for fodder announced by the Department of Agriculture last week.

Senior IFA officials say Minister Michael Creed needs to convene an immediate meeting of the Fodder Action Group so that all stakeholders can discuss how the scheme will work in practice.

Donegal IFA Chair Michael Chance says given the number of questions being raised by farmers in Donegal, he’s hoping for immediate answers from the Department of Agriculture…………