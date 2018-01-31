Health Minister fails again to give clear commitment on bed capacity at LUH

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn has told the Health Minister in the Seanad today that he is outraged that a funding request submitted by the management of Letterkenny University Hospital was not approved.

The request was submitted last summer under the Winter Initiative seeking €1.8 million to facilitate the reopening of the Short Stay Ward and employment of extra staff, increasing bed capacity at the hospital by 19.

During the exchange in the Seanad this afternoon, Simon Harris told Senator MacLochlainn that he will be looking at bed capacity in general across the country but gave no clear commitment in relation to Letterkenny University Hospital: