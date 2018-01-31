Cross party TDs criticise National Planning Framework Document

It’s claimed the Government’s National Planning Framework will ‘kill rural Ireland’.

‘Ireland 2040’ is expected to be published in the coming weeks, however a number of cross-party TD’s have come together to voice their opposition to it.

They say the current plan will not pass through the Oireachtas.

Labour’s Alan Kelly says the North West is not served well in the document………..

Sinn Fein’s Eoin O’Broin says the cross border dimension is not adequately addressed, particularly in terms of the Letterkenny – Derry gateway……….