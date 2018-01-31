Calls for expansion of Donegal Gritting programme as black ice hits

There are calls for additional gritting machinery to be dispatched to Donegal to allow for the expansion of the winter gritting programme.

In its response, the local authority say that its gritting fleet is currently operating above normal capacity which presents a challenge during prolonged periods of bad weather.

While the programme covers in excess of 1,000km of roads in Donegal, the Council say it’s not feasible to grit 100% of the road network with the resources available.

Cllr. Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says the idea should be explored:

Meanwhile there are further reports of black ice on various routes across the county today.

Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution and assume no road is ice free.