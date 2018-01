Serious concern has been raised over what’s been described as an alarming level of illegal dumping at Stragill River in Inishowen.

A large number of electrical items including a microwave, vacuum cleaner and oven were discovered by locals in recent days.

There have also been reports of bags of rubbish and loose litter strewn along the river bank.

Councillor Rena Donaghy is asking anyone with information to come forward: