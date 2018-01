3-2 was the final score in Moville Community College’s FAI Schools Senior Girls National Cup Semi Final today in Oriel Park, Dundalk, against Colaiste Bride of Enniscorthy.

It was 3-0 before half-time for the Donegal side through goals from Bronagh McGuinness, Kerry Brown and Megan Havlin.

The second-half was a nervy period for the Inishowen side, with the Wexford side scoring twice, but Moville were able to keep their one goal advantage after conceding the second, and progress to the final.