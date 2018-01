A fantastic Mother’s Day gift!

Join us for the Highland Radio Birthday Bash on the 12th March 2018 and stay overnight in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny on a Dinner, Bed & Breakfast basis along with your ticket to the show.

The artists performing on the night are: Mike Denver & Band, Carmel Sheerin, Patrick Feeney, John Hogan, Declan Nerney and Ciaran Rosney

This packages costs just €75.00.