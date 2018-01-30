Full Capacity Protocol remains in place at LUH, a month on

It has been confirmed that the Full Capacity Protocol has remained in place at Letterkenny University Hospital for over a month now.

The Full Capacity Protocol was implemented on 27th December last and Saolta say the hospital has experienced unprecedented numbers of patients attending the Emergency Department from late December and throughout this month.

There were 36 people awaiting admission to the hospital this morning.

According to the INMO, 23 people were waiting on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further 13 were waiting on wards.