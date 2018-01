Eoin McHugh has opted out of the Donegal Senior Football Panel for this year, as is reported in the Irish News today.

The Kilcar footballer says that the distance he has to travel, and Kilcar’s long season due to reaching the Ulster Club Semi-Final, are his reasons for opting out as he intends to focus on his studies at Ulster University.

McHugh says that he will not rejoin the panel this year, but looks ahead to joining up with the Donegal set-up next year.