Donegal County Council launches new Tourism Brochure

Donegal County Council has launched its 2018 Tourism Brochure, highlighting six recommended touring routes for different regions of the county, as well as promoting the Donegal leg of the Wild Atlantic Way, which remains hugely popular.

Speaking on the 9 ’til Noon Show today, the council’s Head of Tourism Barney Mc Laughlin said the brochure has already been prominently displayed at the holiday fairs in Dublin and belfast, and will be widely distributed both in book form and digitally, with the central message being that the county has something for everyone…………..

Pic – Back row l to r: Liam Ward, Chief Executive Seamus Neely, Shane Smyth, Barney McLaughlin, Cathaoirleach Cllr. Gerry McMonagle and front row l to r: A stormtrooper, Caroline Britton, Sarah Meehan, Eibhlinn McGuinness, Darth Vadar.