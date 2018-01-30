Concern over drainage maintenance on Donegal roads

Serious concern has been raised over the maintenance of water drainage on the county’s roads.

Cllr Gerry Crawford has highlighted that a number of roads flood regularly during heavy rainfall and this he believes is down to water tables not being properly maintained.

At the latest sitting of Donegal County Council, Director of Service, Roads and Transportation John McLaughlin suggested that each municipal district draw up a priority list of the most serious instances in each area.

Cllr. Gerry Crawford says such roads have long been identified with extensive flooding easily preventable but more action is needed: