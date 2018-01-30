Almost €130,000 confirmed for the Donegal Volunteer Centre

Just under €130,000 in funding has been announced for the Donegal Volunteer Centre to ensure it continues to enhance and expand its services in 2018.

Confirming the allocation this afternoon, Government Chief Whip Minister Joe Mc Hugh said the Donegal Volunteer Centre plays a vital role in enabling volunteering locally, allowing people to give back to the community.

Centre Manager John Curran says since 2008 they have helped 2,500 people to volunteer across a range of areas in Donegal, and this funding will allow them continue that work…………