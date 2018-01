The HSE has moved to confirm that work is still ongoing in relation to Community X-ray facilities in Donegal Town Community Hospital and Dungloe Hospital.

Work is to continue for another 6 weeks and a further 2/3 weeks trialling required after that.

It was previously indicated that repairs would be completed by the end of last year.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says while delays are disappointing, he hopes the new deadline will be adhered to: