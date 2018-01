Michelle O’Neill is set to become Sinn Fein’s new Deputy President.

The party’s leader in the North received the necessary number of nominations after applications for the position closed this evening.

There had been suggestions that Donegal Deputyy Pearse Doherty might cnotest the position, but he chose not to put his name forward.

Ms O’Neill and President-Elect Mary Lou McDonald will officially take up the positions at Sinn Fein’s Ard Fheis on February 10th.