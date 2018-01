A man has been found guilty of murdering the manager of a pub in Dublin’s north inner city

35 year old Michael Barr, a native of Strabane, was shot dead at the Sunset House pub on the evening of April the 25th 2016.

30 year old Eamonn Cumberton of Mountjoy Street, Dublin 7 had denied the murder and went on trial at the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

He has now been convicted of murder.