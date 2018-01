Gardai are appealing for witnesses to last Friday’s fatal collision at Ards Beg in Gortahork.

43 year old Noel McDermott lost his life while out training at approximately 4pm when his bicycle collided with a car.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074-9153060.

Superintendent David Kelly made this appeal earlier on the Nine Till Noon Show: