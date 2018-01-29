Fintra Bridge funding is very positive development – Kennedy

A total investment programme of €33 million for regional and local roads in Co. Donegal has been confirmed this afternoon by Transport Minister Shane Ross.

That Donegal allocation is up from just over 21 million last year, in line with a national increase of 29%.

€10 million of the Donegal allocation is ringfenced for flood repairs, with money also being allocated to a number of bridges

Independent Councillor Niamh Kennedy is welcoming the funding to start works at Fintra Bridge.

She acknowledges this is very much the first step in the process, but nonetheless, Cllr Kennedy says it is an important one……………