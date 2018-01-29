€33 million for County and Local Roads in Donegal

A total investment programme of €33 million for regional and local roads in Co. Donegal has been confirmed this afternoon by Transport Minister Shane Ross.

That Donegal allocation is up from just over 21 million last year, in line with a national increase of 29% to €417 million.

Leas Cheann Comhairle and Fianna Fail TD Pat the Cope Gallagher says the increase isn’t as significant as it seems……………..

Government Chief Whip Minister Joe Mc Hugh says it is an important announcement which reflects the importance of Donegal’s road network………