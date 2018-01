CYMS Snooker Club won the All Ireland Snooker Club B Section Championships in the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney. last night.

Phelim McClafferty, Gareth Kirwan, Chris Gibbons, Chris Dolan and Adrian McFadden were the players on the victorious Letterkenny team.

They beat New Institute of Tipperary 3-0 in the final.