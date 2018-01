Donegal County Council is being asked to work with Tidy Towns Committees, property owners and other groups to address “derelict site issues” in Donegal.

A number of such sites have been identified across the county with concern raised over their general appearance ahead of the 2018 tourism season.

Cllr. Albert Doherty says despite the great work the Council and Tidy Towns are doing, their hands are tied with regard to these sites……………