Stranorlar roads will worsen unless change is made in funding distribution

There’s a warning that some roads in Stranorlar will deteriorate even further unless there’s a change in how funding is distributed.

Currently, money is allocated based on the length of all roads in a municipal district as opposed to their condition.

This has led to concern that roads in the Stranorlar area are losing out despite some of them deemed much worse than others in the county.

In order for the issue to be resolved, a decision must be taken by all Councillors which could lead to other areas getting less money.

Local Cllr. Gary Doherty says the change needs to happen at national level: