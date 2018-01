A total of 243 jobs were created in the Donegal Gaeltacht last year.

According to the 2017 Udaras na Gaeltachta annual report more projects are also planned for the coming year with the hope of further employment.

The publication comes just weeks after the shock closure of SLM Ceangal Eire Teo at the Gaoth Dobhair business park which resulted in the loss of almost 30 jobs.

Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh is Chief Executive at Údarás na Gaeltachta says efforts are being made to provide jobs for those people: