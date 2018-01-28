Kerry defeat Donegal in first game of National Football League

A single point separated Kerry and Donegal at the final whistle in Killarney, with the Kingdom winning by 2-18 v 3-14.

Kerry were ahead at the break following a red card for Donegal’s Nathan Mullins, but the 14 man Donegal side controlled play in the early part of the second half. Both sides had a man sent off late in the second half.

It was a late score deep in injury time that won it for Kerry, and Donegal will now look ahead to Galway next week in Ballybofey.

Tony McClenaghan, Odhran MacNiallais and Darrach O’Connor scored the goals for Donegal, while Patrick McBrearty scored 10 points.