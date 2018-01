Derry fell to Down at Celtic Park in Derry in Division 2B of the National Hurling League.

2-17 v 1-14 was the final score there, in a game that Derry led until a Down goal on 22 minutes. From then on Down kept control, and were 1-09 v 0-08 up at the break.

Derry take on Donegal next week in Letterkenny in the next game of Division 2B.