3-16 v 2-14 was the final score in the National Hurling League Division 3A clash between Tyrone and Warwickshire.

There were 9 points between the sides at half-time, 3-11 v 2-05.

Tyrone fought back in the second half, keeping Warwickshire to 5 points and scoring 9 points themselves, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the first half deficit.