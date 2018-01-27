Setanta lose to Ardmore of Waterford in All-Ireland Semi-Final

It was the Waterford and Munster champions who were able to book their place in the All-Ireland Junior Hurling Final with a 4-12 v 0-13 over Donegal and Ulster champions Setanta.

Setanta started the game well, and they were able to stick with the strong Munster side in the first quarter of the game. After that, Ardmore took control and were able to score goals at crucial times.

It was 2-08 v 0-05 at half-time, and the second half saw Ardmore control the game and show their class to win the game out. Seamus Prendergast was man of the match for Ardmore scoring 1-06.

It marks the end of a great season for Setanta, after winning the Donegal Championship, and becoming the first Donegal side to claim an Ulster Junior Club hurling title, as well as making it to the last 4 of the All-Ireland Junior Club Hurling series.