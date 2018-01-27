Road Design Office recommends stalling Logue’s Bridge work

Donegal County Council’s Road Design Office has recommended stalling further work on Logue’s Bridge on Glenfinn Road until a route for the Ballybofey-Stranorlar By-pass is agreed.

Local Councillor Patrick McGowan says this is deeply disappointing news, it is further delays to infrastructure development in the Twin Towns and the completion of works on Logue’s Bridge would have provided some relief to motorists on the route.

He says traffic congestion is a major issue in the area at present with local roads being affected now by a lack of progress on the By-pass: