Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett – Overall Winners at the Donegal Sports Star Awards

Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett, who won the Joule Donegal International Rally for the second year in a row in 2017, were named the Overall Winners at the Donegal Sports Star Awards in the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny last night.

Over 600 people were in attendance, with 180 people nominated in 43 different categories. A full list of the winners can be seen here.

Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport to discuss their award, the importance of such an event and the importance of sport in general…