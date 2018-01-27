Ireland’s forestry strategy must be reassessed – Luke Ming Flanagan

A Midlands North West MEP says Ireland’s forestry strategy must be reassessed and redirected.

Luke Ming Flanagan says for the first time ever, non-farmers and institutional investors are being given the same level of premium support as farmers.

He claims there is a hidden agenda to promote the use of land in the West and North West for more afforestation in order to offset increased agriculture emissions from expansion in the dairy sector.

Mr Flanagan says this is likely to lead to increased depopulation, and permanently alter the landscape of the region.

He believes it’s a trend which must be challenged: