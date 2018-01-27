Errigal Cycling Club pays tribute to ‘ultimate clubman’ Noel McDermott

The Errigal Cycling Club has paid tribute to member Noel McDermott who tragically died on Friday.

The married father-of-three was killed when he was involved in a collision with a car at 4pm while cycling outside Gortahork.

The Errigal Cycling Cub said on Saturday ‘Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Afric,their children, his brother Brian and all the extended family at this time. Always smiling, always willing to help and a determined racer, Noel was the ultimate clubman’

Noel will be laid to rest after 11am Requiem Mass in Knockfola Chapel.