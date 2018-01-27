Donegal Sports Star Awards 2017: Review

It was a fantastic evening in the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny at the 42nd Annual Donegal Sports Star Awards.

Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett claimed the Overall Sports Star of the Year award, as well as the Donegal Sports Star Award for Motor Sport. Kelly and Barrett won the Joule Donegal International Rally in 2017 for the second year in a row.

Ciara and Niamh Hegarty from Moville claimed the joint GAA Sports Star Award. The sisters were both named as Ladies All-Stars following their performances in the Donegal jersey in both the National League and the Ladies Football Championship.

Naomh Colmcille CLG were the Team of the Year, following their Donegal and Ulster successes in 2017. Coach of the Year was Mick Coleman of Finn Valley Vikings Power Lifting Team.

Amber Barrett of Peamount United was the recipient of the Soccer Sports Star Award, while Nora Stapleton, who retired from international rugby this year having claimed 50 caps for Ireland, claimed the award for Rugby.

Barry McEniff, who led Donegal to their first ever All-Ireland Senior Football title in 1992, managed Ireland to wins in the International Rules series and much more, was inducted into the Donegal Sports Star Awards Hall of Fame.

There were many more winners on the night, all of which can be seen here.