It’s emerged that despite the urgent need for fire proofing measures at the new bloc at Letterkenny University Hospital, work has yet to be carried out.

The overcrowding crisis and on-going pressures at its Emergency Department have been cited as the cause for the delay.

The problem was first brought to the fore last June.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Gerry McMonagle says for the issue to remain unresolved leaves a huge cause of concern: