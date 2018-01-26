Setanta looking to cause a major upset in Navan

Just six days after their postponed All Ireland Hurling Junior Semi Final, Setanta will meet Munster kingpins Ardmore on Saturday back in Navan.

The Donegal champions will be without Johnny Carlin who picked up a knock in training on Monday.

Ardmore will play senior championship in Waterford in 2018 so if the men from Killygordan were to pull off a victory it would be one of the years major upsets.

Setanta Manager Paul Campbell knows it’s a tall ask for his side but knows anything can happen in sport…