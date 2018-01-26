Night Night North West – Programme 2

Over the course of the series, we bring you 9 unique programmes all based on Irish Children’s Literature. You will hear stories about Giants, Sunbeams, A Happy Prince and even a little boy called Tom who refuses to wear shoes.

This Story is The Bee-Man of Orn and the programme features the pupils of Saint Mc Cartans National School, Bundoran and was recorded in Bundoran Community Library.

Night Night North West was produced, directed and presented by Alison Toomey and is a Real Films Production funded by Donegal County Council Library Service and The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.