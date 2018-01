New figures have revealed that the number of Gardai in the Traffic Corps in Donegal has dropped by over fifty per cent since 2010.

The data, which was provided through parliamentary question by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan to Fianna Fail’s Robert Troy shows that there were 20 members in the division in 2017 compared with 42 in 2010.

The figures come following the disbandment of the Bunbeg Traffic Unit earlier this month.

Donegal GRA Spokesperson is Brendan O’Connor: