New €1.8 million Wild Atlantic Way initiative launched

A new €1.8 million Wild Atlantic Way initiative has been launched.

The ‘Wonders of the Wild Atlantic Way’ promotion has been specially designed to boost tourist numbers from Britain.

A €1.35 million marketing campaign in Britain will be complemented by a Fáilte Ireland €500,000 programme to support businesses along the Wild Atlantic Way to position themselves to benefit from the campaign, as well as to boost its own marketing campaigns in Northern Ireland.

The ‘campaign will be rolled out by Tourism Ireland in Britain in two phases with phase one happening in February and March, aiming to entice British holidaymakers visit the Wild Atlantic Way during off-season months by highlighting the ease of direct access to the region through local airports.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, says they are very much aware that Brexit has impacted on consumer confidence and, in turn, on outbound travel from Britain – including to Ireland. The depreciation of sterling against the euro means that value for money continues to be a key message for us in Britain.