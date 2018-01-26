McKernan will make Tyrone league debut as McAliskey returns

Michael McKernan will make his NFL debut in Tyrone’s NFL opener against Galway on Sunday.

The Coalisland defender is the only newcomer in a strong Red Hand side that faces the newly promoted Tribesmen at Tuam.

Attacker Connor McAliskey, who missed last season with a cruciate rupture, is back, and goes straight into the full forward line.

And Ronan McNamee, who did not play in the pre-season Dr McKenna Cup returns at full-back.

New captain Mattie Donnelly, who takes over from the retired Sean Cavanagh, will partner Padraig McNulty at midfield, and while Peter Harte has been named at wing back, he is likely to play in a more advanced role.

There are six sets of brothers in the match-day squad, including starters Tiernan and Conall McCann and the McGeary siblings, Hugh Pat and Kieran.

Tyrone: N Morgan, M McKernan, R McNamee, HP McGeary; T McCann, P Hampsey, P Harte; M Donnelly, P McNulty; C McCann, N Sludden, K McGeary; D McCurry, C McShane, C McAliskey.