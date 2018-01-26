Donegal Sports Star Awards 2017 – Winners

Below are the winners of the 42nd annual Donegal Sports Star Awards 2018, which is taking place in the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny. This page will be updated regularly throughout the evening.
Athletics
Sommer Lecky, Finn Valley AC
Basketball
Ultan O’Grady , Donegal Town Basketball Club
Boxing
Labhaoise Clarke, Carndonagh A.B.C
Camogie
Leanne Kelly, Burt GAA
Clay Pigeon shooting
Gearóid Driver, Raphoe Gun Club
Cue Sports
John Connors , North West Snooker Club, Letterkenny
Darts
John Flood, Milford
Rugby
Nora Stapleton, Fahan
Special Athlete
Anna Hennessy, Letterkenny
Marie McGloin, Ballyshannon
There were 2 winners in this category
Cycling
PJ Doogan, Caldwell Cycles
Equestrian
Oisin Orr, Rathmullan
GAA
Ciara and Niamh Hegarty, Moville GAA
Golf
Frank Casey, Rosapenna Golf Club
Gymnastics
Ella McBride, Dungloe
Hockey
Luke Witherow, Raphoe (Banbridge Hockey Club)
Hurling
Davin Flynn, Letterkenny
Martial Arts
James Burke, North West Shotokan Karate Club
Motor Cycling
Rhys Irwin, Kilmacrennan
Motorsport
Manus Kelly, Glenswilly and Donal Barrett, Milford
Para-Athlete
Oisin Merritt, Stranorlar
Power-Lifting
Connor Logue, Motiv8
Professional Sport Achievement
Jason Quigley, Golden Boy Promotions
Rowing
Patrick Boomer, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara
Soccer
Amber Barrett, Peamount United
Surfing
Una Britton, Rossnowlagh Surf Club
Swimming
Mona McSharry, Marlins Swimming Club, Ballyshannon
Tennis
Elaine Chambers, Butt Hall Tennis Club
Triathlon
Jonathan Martin, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club
Primary School Sports Boy
Athan Doherty, Scoil Cholmcille, Letterkenny
Primary School Sports Girl
Emily Kelly, St. Mary’s National School, Stranorlar
Secondary School Sports Boy
Conchúr Mac Meanman, Coláiste Ailigh, Letterkenny
Secondary School Sports Girl
Mia Mc Calmont, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
Coach
Mick Coleman, Finn Valley Vikings Power Lifting Team
Appreciation
Adrian Shiels, Letterkenny
Laurence Gildea, Bonagee Utd.
There were joint winners in this category.
Team
Naomh Colmcille CLG Senior Football Team
Primary School (Small <100)
Scoil Cholmcille, Drumman, Ramelton
Primary School (Large >100)
Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Letterkenny
Primary School Sports Teacher
Christy Gillespie, Scoil Cholmcille, Termon
Secondary School
Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair
Secondary School Sports Teacher
Liz Gordon, Deele College, Raphoe
International Achievement
Sam & Chloe Magee, Raphoe
Brendan McDaid Memorial Special Achievement
Marty Lynch, Milford AC
Special Recognition
Tyler Toland, Maiden City, Derry
Edward O’Reilly, St. Michael’s
Hall of Fame
Brian McEniff, Bundoran
Overall Donegal Sports Star 2017
Manus Kelly, Glenswilly and Donal Barrett, Milford