Donegal Sports Star Awards 2017 – Winners

Below are the winners of the 42nd annual Donegal Sports Star Awards 2018, which is taking place in the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny. This page will be updated regularly throughout the evening.

Athletics
Sommer Lecky, Finn Valley AC

Basketball
Ultan O’Grady , Donegal Town Basketball Club

Boxing
Labhaoise Clarke, Carndonagh A.B.C

Camogie
Leanne Kelly, Burt GAA

Clay Pigeon shooting
Gearóid Driver, Raphoe Gun Club

Cue Sports
John Connors , North West Snooker Club, Letterkenny

Darts
John Flood, Milford

Rugby
Nora Stapleton, Fahan

Special Athlete
Anna Hennessy, Letterkenny
Marie McGloin, Ballyshannon

There were 2 winners in this category

Cycling
PJ Doogan, Caldwell Cycles

Equestrian
Oisin Orr, Rathmullan

GAA
Ciara and Niamh Hegarty, Moville GAA

Golf
Frank Casey, Rosapenna Golf Club

Gymnastics
Ella McBride, Dungloe

Hockey
Luke Witherow, Raphoe (Banbridge Hockey Club)

Hurling
Davin Flynn, Letterkenny

Martial Arts
James Burke, North West Shotokan Karate Club

Motor Cycling
Rhys Irwin, Kilmacrennan

Motorsport
Manus Kelly, Glenswilly and Donal Barrett, Milford

Para-Athlete
Oisin Merritt, Stranorlar

Power-Lifting
Connor Logue, Motiv8

Professional Sport Achievement
Jason Quigley, Golden Boy Promotions

Rowing
Patrick Boomer, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara

Soccer
Amber Barrett, Peamount United

Surfing
Una Britton, Rossnowlagh Surf Club

Swimming
Mona McSharry, Marlins Swimming Club, Ballyshannon

Tennis
Elaine Chambers, Butt Hall Tennis Club

Triathlon
Jonathan Martin, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club

Primary School Sports Boy
Athan Doherty, Scoil Cholmcille, Letterkenny

Primary School Sports Girl
Emily Kelly, St. Mary’s National School, Stranorlar

Secondary School Sports Boy
Conchúr Mac Meanman, Coláiste Ailigh, Letterkenny

Secondary School Sports Girl
Mia Mc Calmont, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

Coach
Mick Coleman, Finn Valley Vikings Power Lifting Team

Appreciation
Adrian Shiels, Letterkenny
Laurence Gildea, Bonagee Utd.

There were joint winners in this category.

Team
Naomh Colmcille CLG Senior Football Team

Primary School (Small <100)
Scoil Cholmcille, Drumman, Ramelton

Primary School (Large >100)
Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Letterkenny

Primary School Sports Teacher
Christy Gillespie, Scoil Cholmcille, Termon

Secondary School
Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

Secondary School Sports Teacher
Liz Gordon, Deele College, Raphoe

International Achievement
Sam & Chloe Magee, Raphoe

Brendan McDaid Memorial Special Achievement
Marty Lynch, Milford AC

Special Recognition
Tyler Toland, Maiden City, Derry
Edward O’Reilly, St. Michael’s

Hall of Fame
Brian McEniff, Bundoran

Overall Donegal Sports Star 2017
Manus Kelly, Glenswilly and Donal Barrett, Milford

