Donegal Sports Star Awards 2017 – Winners

Below are the winners of the 42nd annual Donegal Sports Star Awards 2018, which is taking place in the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny. This page will be updated regularly throughout the evening.

Athletics

Sommer Lecky, Finn Valley AC

Basketball

Ultan O’Grady , Donegal Town Basketball Club

Boxing

Labhaoise Clarke, Carndonagh A.B.C

Camogie

Leanne Kelly, Burt GAA

Clay Pigeon shooting

Gearóid Driver, Raphoe Gun Club

Cue Sports

John Connors , North West Snooker Club, Letterkenny

Darts

John Flood, Milford

Rugby

Nora Stapleton, Fahan

Special Athlete

Anna Hennessy, Letterkenny

Marie McGloin, Ballyshannon

There were 2 winners in this category

Cycling

PJ Doogan, Caldwell Cycles

Equestrian

Oisin Orr, Rathmullan

GAA

Ciara and Niamh Hegarty, Moville GAA

Golf

Frank Casey, Rosapenna Golf Club

Gymnastics

Ella McBride, Dungloe

Hockey

Luke Witherow, Raphoe (Banbridge Hockey Club)

Hurling

Davin Flynn, Letterkenny

Martial Arts

James Burke, North West Shotokan Karate Club

Motor Cycling

Rhys Irwin, Kilmacrennan

Motorsport

Manus Kelly, Glenswilly and Donal Barrett, Milford

Para-Athlete

Oisin Merritt, Stranorlar

Power-Lifting

Connor Logue, Motiv8

Professional Sport Achievement

Jason Quigley, Golden Boy Promotions

Rowing

Patrick Boomer, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara

Soccer

Amber Barrett, Peamount United

Surfing

Una Britton, Rossnowlagh Surf Club

Swimming

Mona McSharry, Marlins Swimming Club, Ballyshannon

Tennis

Elaine Chambers, Butt Hall Tennis Club

Triathlon

Jonathan Martin, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club

Primary School Sports Boy

Athan Doherty, Scoil Cholmcille, Letterkenny

Primary School Sports Girl

Emily Kelly, St. Mary’s National School, Stranorlar

Secondary School Sports Boy

Conchúr Mac Meanman, Coláiste Ailigh, Letterkenny

Secondary School Sports Girl

Mia Mc Calmont, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

Coach

Mick Coleman, Finn Valley Vikings Power Lifting Team

Appreciation

Adrian Shiels, Letterkenny

Laurence Gildea, Bonagee Utd.

There were joint winners in this category.

Team

Naomh Colmcille CLG Senior Football Team

Primary School (Small <100)

Scoil Cholmcille, Drumman, Ramelton

Primary School (Large >100)

Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Letterkenny

Primary School Sports Teacher

Christy Gillespie, Scoil Cholmcille, Termon

Secondary School

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

Secondary School Sports Teacher

Liz Gordon, Deele College, Raphoe

International Achievement

Sam & Chloe Magee, Raphoe

Brendan McDaid Memorial Special Achievement

Marty Lynch, Milford AC

Special Recognition

Tyler Toland, Maiden City, Derry

Edward O’Reilly, St. Michael’s

Hall of Fame

Brian McEniff, Bundoran