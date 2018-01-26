Department to respond to Tory concerns next week

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht is to arrange another meeting next week with hopes of solving the on-going debate over the Tory ferry service.

It follows a previous meeting held last week on Tory Island attended by Minister Joe McHugh and departmental officials.

In a statement today, the Department said that it is continuing to examine possible options to resolve issues raised at that meeting, but that the process is still on-going.

Cllr. Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says a solution has to be found that’s in the best interest of the island: