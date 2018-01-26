Cyclist in his 40’s killed in west Donegal road traffic collision

Gardai are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Ards Beg, Gortahork this afternoon at approximately 4pm on Friday afternoon.

A male cyclist in his 40s was fatally injured when he was involved in a collision with a car. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Letterkenny Hospital. The driver of the car was uninjured.

This stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Milford Garda Station on 074-9153060, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.