A Donegal Councillor wants the new County Development Plan to encourage the development of small one and two person businesses in rural areas.

Clle Martin Harley, the Cathairleach of the Stranorlar Municipal District, says there have been instances when small busines ventures such as hairdressers and beauticians have been refused in rural areas and urged to go into larger towns.

Cllr Harley says that’s not always feasible……………