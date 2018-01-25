Seanad leader urged to lobby ministers on Swan Park

The Seanad has been told it’s vital that a meeting take place between councillors in Inishowen and two key cabinet ministers to discuss funding for the restoration and reopening of Swan Park.

Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn has called on the leader of the Seanad to contact Ministers Eoghan Murphy and Michael Ring, as well as Chief Whip Minister Joe Mc Hugh.

He told the Seanad that a public meeting in Buncrana this week reflected the importance of the facility to the people in the town and further afield…………