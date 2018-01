The Donegal Ladies start their Lidl National League Division One campaign against formidable opposition on Sunday in Letterkenny.

They will welcome All Ireland Champions Dublin at the O’Donnell Park.

Donegal made the final of last years competition only to lose to Cork. They went on to win a second Ulster title but then lost to Mayo in the All Ireland series.

Speaking at this weeks league launch with Will O’Callaghan, Donegal and Termon’s Roisin Friel is looking forward to the new season…