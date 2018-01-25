New Sponsors for Donegal Ladies and Karen Guthrie named Captain

The Main Sponsors of the Donegal Ladies 2018 ‘MCR Group’ Director Donall Barrett & ‘KN Group’ CEO Donagh Kelly along with Yvonne Bonner, Captain Karen Guthrie, Ladies Chairman Seamus Herron, Roisin Friel & Manager Maxi Curran.

Donegal Ladies have announced TG4 All-Star nominee Karen Guthrie as captain for the 2018 season.

Renowned as a real leader on and off the pitch, Guthrie will provide the levels of leadership that fellow panel members and underage squads look up to.

She will be ably assisted by joint captains Yvonne Bonner & Ciara Hegarty.

Donegal LGFA also announced this week a new sponsorship deal with the ‘KN group’ & the ‘MCR Group’.

The new O’Neills jersey was launch in Dublin ahead of next Sunday’s Lidl National League Division 1 opener against Dublin at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

