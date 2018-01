A vessel has been safely towed into Mulroy Bay after it began taking on water, 1 mile North of Melmore Head.

At 3:10pm this afternoon, Loughswilly Lifeboat and the Mulroy Coastguard were tasked to the scene by the Marine Rescue Centre at Malin Head.

The vessel was safely towed by the Mulroy Coastguard back to Mulroy Bay this evening.