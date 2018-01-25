Kerry v Donegal League Preview: Eamon Fitzmaurice

Kerry start the defence of their National Football League Division One title by hosting Donegal on Sunday in Killarney.

The Kingdom didn’t play in the pre-season McGrath Cup and will field an experimental team on Sunday with a host of the regular starters not available.

In saying that, Kerry will still be a strong outfit with David Clifford, Paul Geaney and James O’Donoghue set to line out.

And just like the rest of the big guns, Kerry Manager Eamon Fitzmaurice wants to build momentum for the Championship.

The Kingdom boss has been speaking to Radio Kerry’s Joe O’Mahony ahead of Donegal’s visit to Fitzgearld Stadium…

Kerry v Donegal will be LIVE on Sunday Sport from 1.45pm with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh in association with Intersport Brian McCormick Sports and Leisure.