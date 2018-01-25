GAA Programme – NFL Special with Barry O’Shea, Martin Carney & Liam Donnelly

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Tom Comack was joined by Barry O’Shea (Kerry), Martin Carney (Mayo) and Liam Donnelly (Tyrone), to discuss the Allianz National Football League which throws-in this weekend.

Kerry, Mayo and Tyrone are all in Division One along with Donegal and will be locking horns in the course of the next nine weeks with Donegal facing the mighty Kingdom, in Killarney, on Sunday.