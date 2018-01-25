Dr. James McDaid steps down as Chairperson of Donegal Hospice

Dr. James McDaid has stepped down as Chairperson of the Donegal Hospice.

The former Donegal TD has served five years in the post and stated that no member of an executive committee should serve longer than that period.

He says he also wishes to focus on the Good and New cancer Charity in Letterkenny which was recently the subject of news reports over an income surplas – it strongly denies any wrong doing.

Dr McDaid says that while he is not making any allegations against the charity, he believes there are questions that need answers: