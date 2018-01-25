Council launches app to highlight Donegal’s coastal heritage

Donegal County Council has launched an app highlighting the county’s coastline, and giving people a chance to share stories and read about the experiences of others.

The app was launched in Letterkenny this morning.

The Hericoast Donegal Coastal Experience App was launched today by Joe Mahon, who is best known for the long-running television series, Lesser Spotted Journeys.

Speaking at the launch he said the app gives everyone the opportunity to share their own stories or folklore that have been passed down through generations.

It will then be used as the basis of an archive which will continually evolve, with people using special mapping technology to upload information which will then be used by the council’s Planning Team.



The WebApp has been developed as part of the Interreg Europe funded Hericoast project which aims to improve the management and preservation of coastal heritage and landscapes.

Project Manager Aideen Quinn says because the app is web based, it does not need to be downloaded and will work on any device or platform.

Access details and Council statement in full

Well known TV Presenter Joe Mahon was on hand to launch the Hericoast Donegal Coastal Experience App in the Public Service Centre in Letterkenny earlier today.

Joe Mahon is best known for his incredibly successful and long-running television series, Lesser Spotted Journeys and was delighted to help with the launch of what is essentially a new way of telling a yarn and sharing stories from along our stunning coastline.

Speaking at the launch he said “This app gives us all the opportunity to share our own stories or folklore that have been passed down through generations, and with that, create what will be an archive of the places and stories we have, told in our own words”

One of the most appealing aspects of social media is its ability to allow us to share special moments with a wider audience including our circle of family and friends. This WebApp has been specially designed to allow the user to upload this information using mapping technology and this information will then be used by our own Planning Team to allow them to capture and manage this data which would otherwise be impossible to capture.

This innovative WebApp is being launched by Donegal County Council and has been developed as part of the Interreg Europe funded Hericoast project which aims to improve the management and preservation of coastal heritage and landscapes.

“Some aspects of our coastal heritage are intangible” says Project Officer Aideen Quinn. “For example you could meet someone such as a guide at a specific location and enjoy their stories – this information cannot be readily put on paper but could be uploaded on the App via a photograph or comment and that would engage a wider audience as well as provide us with meaningful information that could help inform best practice in terms of managing and preserving our unique coastal heritage and landscapes”.

The WebApp is does not need to be downloaded which means it will not take up memory on a device. It will work on any device or platform including Android, Windows and Apple. It will not go out of date as it is accessible at all times through the website and designed to be promoted on social media. The WebApp is available at http://arcg.is/2qlVZZH